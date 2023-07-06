Local

Part of Becks Run Road expected to be closed for several hours after crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

RAW: Becks Run Road expected to be closed for several hours after crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Becks Run Road is closed after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to Baldwin Borough police, the crash happened in the city of Pittsburgh.

PHOTOS: Truck crashes into pole on Becks Run Road causing major closure

Becks Run Road is closed between Wagner Street and Carson Street until further notice.

Police said the closure may last several hours.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates as they come into our newsroom starting on 11 News at 4 p.m.

