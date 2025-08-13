Beechview residents report string of overnight vehicle break-ins

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 spoke with nearly a dozen Beechview neighbors on Tuesday who either had their cars broken into or know someone who has.

“It’s kind of insane that they are doing this at like one in the morning,” said Eric Garcia, who said he and his mother were among the victims.

Garcia said nothing was taken from his vehicle, but another resident reported that his gun was stolen.

“I woke up one morning to go to work, and my car was cracked open,” said Alan Hightower. “I went down to take a look, and I noticed my holster was sitting in the front seat.”

Residents said bags, purses and credit cards appear to be common targets.

Another neighbor said the problem isn’t new.

“Last summer, I was personally impacted by it. I was one of the cars that was stolen,” said Chris Barnes, who now blocks in his car to prevent theft.

Bob McLaughlin, whose car was broken into last year, said break-ins are becoming more frequent in the neighborhood.

“Be alert and look out,” McLaughlin said. “My thought is if you see anybody walking the streets after midnight, I’d be suspicious of him.”

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh police to find out how many cars were broken into. We are still waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group