Belle Vernon Bridge inspection to bring lane restrictions

PennDOT has announced upcoming inspection activities on the Belle Vernon Bridge.

Officials say single-lane restrictions will be in place on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Exit 40 (Charleroi/Allenport) and Exit 41 (Belle Vernon/Monessen).

The restrictions will be in place daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sept. 19.

Crews from Mackin Engineering will conduct the inspection work, which is dependent upon weather and operational conditions.

