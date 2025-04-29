Beloved South Side Pittsburgh music venue to reopen under new owners

PITTSBURGH — A popular Pittsburgh music venue is reopening under new ownership.

Club Cafe shut down at the end of 2024 after hosting local and national acts for 25 years.

Keystone Artist Connect, co-founded by Maddy Lafferty and Danielle Mashuda, has acquired and plan to reopen the intimate performance space.

The new owners, who have been a part of Pittsburgh’s music scene for years, promise to preserve the venue’s role in the city’s music scene while bringing in a fresh vision that will enhance its reputation.

They plan to introduce food offerings, expanded booking opportunities, artist and deejay residencies, special events and more.

Club Cafe is expected to reopen sometime in the summer, but an exact date has not yet been set.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group