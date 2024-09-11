Pittsburgh music venue closing after 25 years on South Side

PITTSBURGH — A popular Pittsburgh music venue is closing its doors by the end of the year after several planned farewell shows.

Club Cafe, located on South 12th Street, was founded in 1999 by Marco and Paula Cardamone and it became one of the city’s most iconic music venues. The space has a history of being a popular bar for local steelworkers, a dueling jazz piano club and later on a dive bar.

In 2011, Michael Sanders, the founder of local concert promoter Opus One Productions, acquired Club Cafe.

“It’s been an incredible run, and it felt like the perfect time to move on to other endeavors,” said Sanders. “We get to celebrate a quarter-century of incredible music and leave on the best possible note. We’ve worked hard to deliver an extraordinary experience to the neighborhood, the Pittsburgh music community, and all of the artists who have graced the Club Cafe stage. I’m grateful for the thousands of concerts our team hosted and produced, the memorable nights on the South Side, and 25 amazing years at Club Cafe.”

There are concerts planned for its final four months. Specifics on the closing and farewell shows will be announced at a later time.

