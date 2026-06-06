Sinkhole opens, causes road closure in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A sinkhole opened in Homestead and caused a road closure.

Homestead Borough officials said the sinkhole opened on Ninth Avenue near Capri Pizza.

As a result, all of Ninth Avenue will be closed until repairs are made.

Borough officials said that some people may be asked to move their vehicles so inspections and repairs can be done.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group