Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Loses Appeal of Suspension

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The NFL has upheld the one-game suspension for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the league announced on Tuesday.

Chase appealed the suspension, levied for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Sunday’s 34-12 Steelers victory in Pittsburgh.

The hearing was held on Tuesday by jointly appointed NFL-NFLPA hearing officer Jordy Nelson, a former wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers.

Chase denied having spit on Ramsey after the game, but video evidence clearly showed that he did. Despite that, he appealed the decision, but to no avail. He will serve his one game suspension when the Bengals host the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group