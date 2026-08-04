Bethel Park School District delays first day of school

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park School District is pushing back its opening day as it works to open its new elementary school.

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Superintendent Dr. Matthew Patterson said the school year will start on Sept. 3, with a two-day delay.

Sept. 1 will be an in-service day and Sept. 2 will be an Act 80 day, designed to give teachers and staff a chance to set up and prepare for classes. The in-service day was moved from March 8, 2027.

“This slight adjustment to our calendar will benefit everyone involved, especially our students,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the extra time will help events like Walk Your Schedule and Kindergarten Orientation go smoothly.

The delay does not affect the length of the school year, with the final day of classes and graduation (June 10 and 11) staying the same.

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