Bethlehem Haven, Pittsburgh Mercy, Action Housing break ground on Uptown affordable housing project

PITTSBURGH — There are big plans for a new affordable housing development in Uptown.

On Wednesday, a collaboration between Bethlehem Haven, Pittsburgh Mercy and Action Housing broke ground on the Uptown Flats, a $22.8 million low-income, affordable housing development in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue.

To make room for the project, Bethlehem Haven bought four vacant properties at 1400-1408 Fifth Ave. According to a release, abatement on the site is underway with demolition set to take place later on this month. Construction is scheduled to start in January of 2025.

