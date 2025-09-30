Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Homewood; police searching for driver

PITTSBURGH — A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Now, police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the intersection of Bennett Street and North Homewood Avenue around 6:50 a.m. for a man down on the ground.

When crews arrived, they found a man in his 60s who had been riding his bike. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video that showed the man riding his bike on Bennett Street and being struck by a vehicle that then left the scene. A description of the vehicle has not been released.

The Collision Investigation Unit was called to investigate.

