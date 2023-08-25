Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run; Pittsburgh police looking for driver

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a cyclist in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

A person driving in the area of Beaver Avenue and Cantril Street came across an unresponsive male in the road with a bike nearby around 9 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken by medics to a local hospital in critical condition. There are no witnesses and no suspect vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

