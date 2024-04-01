Bicyclist involved in crash with semi-truck in Downtown Pittsburgh dies at hospital

PITTSBURGH — A bicyclist who involved in a crash with semi-truck in Downtown Pittsburgh has died.

Police say the man died from his injuries at a local hospital on Saturday night at 1:25 a.m.

The accident happened at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street at 10:30 a.m. on March 26.

Charges are not expected to be filed at this time.

