Biden awards $1.7 billion to boost electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly in eight states

Joe Biden FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. The Biden administration is awarding nearly $2 billion in grants to help restart or expand electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly sites in eight states, including the presidential battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Grants totaling $1.7 billion will be issued by the Energy Department to create or retain thousands of union jobs and support auto-based communities that have long driven the U.S. economy, the White House said Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Biden administration is awarding nearly $2 billion in grants to help restart or expand electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly sites in eight states, including the presidential battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The Energy Department will issue grants totaling $1.7 billion to create or retain thousands of union jobs and support auto-based communities.

Besides the three battleground states, grants also will go to EV facilities in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia. The grants cover a broad range of the automotive supply chain, the White House said, including electric motorcycles and school buses, hybrid powertrains, heavy-duty commercial truck batteries and electric SUVs. The 2022 climate law pays for the grants.

