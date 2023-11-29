Big Ben stunned Steelers fired Matt Canada: ‘Very Uncharacteristic’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers came out of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals feeling better about the offense after firing Matt Canada. One of the main reasons they likely felt that way is because of the play of Kenny Pickett, who may have had his best game as an NFL player.

Running back Jaylen Warren detailed the key differences between the Canada offense and the one that took the field on Sunday against the Bengals. The big change was spreading the ball around, including taking shots down the field to open up the aerial attack.

“More communication and more, I don’t know how to say this without being too explicit, but more willingness to take shots. Taking more risks,” Warren said on the difference between the new offense from Matt Canada’s offense.

But the fact they fired Canada is still a surprise to many, including former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was naturally surprised the team made the move in the first place. Appearing on WDVE, Roethlisberger dished his thoughts on the firing, and more than anything, he was simply surprised it happened.

