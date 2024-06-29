BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The Big Butler Fair kicked off Friday at the Big Butler Fairgrounds along Route 422.

PHOTOS: Big Butler Fair returns for 9 days of food, festivities & fireworks

It’s a staple in Butler County and a tradition for many families.

”It’s like a trip down memory lane. We come back every year,” said Karen McDowell.

McDowell, of Slippery Rock, has been coming for years and brought her granddaughter Lannie Joe for the first time.

“Now we have a special reason. We have a little girl here who wants to see the rabbits and cows and sheep,” said McDowell.

The fair has been around now for 168 years. It attracts thousands of people from across the region and even out of state.

”We are the largest fair in Western Pa. where we draw from Pittsburgh into Ohio and up to Erie as well,” said Clint Cehily, the Vice President of the Big Butler Fair.

There’s something for everyone including live music and entertainment. There are also fun games and activities for kids including a petting zoo and exotic animals.

“It’s great. We just enjoy being outside and getting to see the animals and see the attractions,” said Elise Vonvillain

This is also traditional fair foods like funnel cakes, corn dogs, ice cream and more. There are also rides for families to enjoy which are brought in by a family-owned company that has partnered with the fair since the late 80s. They brought a new ride from another country.

”We got the brand-new New York, New York funhouse that just came in from Italy. We are excited about that it. It has all kinds of tricks you can walk through. There’s a slide at the end of it,” said Marc Janas, Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment spokesperson.

The last day of the fair is next Saturday, July 6.

Click here for more information and a complete schedule.

