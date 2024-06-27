Investigates

Pittsburgh couple waits in fear as city-owned duplex collapses next door

By Jatara McGee, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A young Pittsburgh couple is terrified the home next door is going to collapse to the ground. It is a condemned duplex on Columbus Avenue, owned by the City of Pittsburgh.

There are only a few feet between the condemned homes that are falling apart and the couple’s home.

The family started getting concerned in May 2023. That is when there was a partial collapse next door.

On Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m., the city’s response when 11 Investigates pressed officials for answers.

