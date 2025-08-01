Big cooldown Friday with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — What a change! Temperatures dipped into the 50s this morning north of Pittsburgh as we tap into a northeast breeze. Clouds are still lingering from Pittsburgh points south, but all of us will see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Highs today won’t escape the 70s, and numbers will quickly dip into the 60s this evening. Most areas will wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-50s on Saturday morning, with a potential for a few upper 40s along I-80. Give those ACs a nice break!

The weekend will feature more comfortable weather despite the afternoons getting a bit warmer. We’ll keep things nice and quiet through Tuesday, with the next chance for showers not coming until the middle of next week.

