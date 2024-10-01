Big CPA firm sponsors golfer Neal Shipley, son of Huntington’s local leader

The largest Pittsburgh-based accounting firm has a sponsorship deal with a young professional golfer who grew up in Mount Lebanon and whose parents are both leaders in the local business community.

Schneider Downs & Co. announced the multi-year agreement with Neal Shipley, the 23-year-old who turned pro this summer after competing in both the 2024 Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open. Shipley, who played college golf at James Madison University and then transferred to Ohio State University, is a member of the PGA Tour Americas.

“We are excited to have Neal Shipley represent our brand as he embarks on his professional golfing career,” Chris McElroy, Schneider downs co-CEO, said. “His poise and performance on the golf course make him an ideal ambassador for our firm.”

Under the agreement, Shipley will feature the Schneider Downs logo on the right side of his golf shirts through the 2026 season. He will also make personal appearances on behalf of Schneider Downs in both Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio. Schneider Downs’ headquarters is in downtown Pittsburgh; it also has an office in Columbus.

