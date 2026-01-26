Big dig begins after day of non-stop snowfall in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — In Hampton Township, plow drivers spent all day clearing at least 20 parking lots in the North Hills.

“We started around 3:30, fourish, it’s just been nonstop,” plow driver Joey Mancini said.

It was nonstop work in the endless snowfall.

The steady flow made matters tricky for Joey Mancini.

“We got to one lot, go back an hour and a half later and it looks untouched,” Mancini said.

Digging out can look different.

One man spent about 15 minutes searching for his buddy’s phone…buried deep in the snow.

Channel 11 caught their excitement when they finally found it.

“We have a box, like a food box, like there’s food inside, he took it off and he dropped the phone from his bucket,” GJ Mo said.

In snow-covered downtown, we found a family from Nashville, Tennessee, here for a hockey game this weekend.

“We were supposed to play today, but the rink closed, so we’re just hanging out. Our flight got delayed and we’re going to go out tomorrow…hopefully, we’ll see,” said Joel Moenkhoff.

He’s hoping to get home soon to his wife, who’s expecting their fifth child. An ice storm back home knocked out power at about 6:30 a.m. this morning.

“It’s going to be worse, yeah, it’s just ice. You guys, the snow is good, the ice in Nashville is really bad right now.”

That family has an early morning flight but is prepared to stay another night.

Meantime the plow drivers say they will be out until at least 7 a.m. on Monday.

