The Big Dig; Penguins Game 62 vs. Bruins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-28-9) would need a near-perfect run to end the season in order to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Instead, the team is adjusting and still fighting against the odds as they face the Boston Bruins (27-25-8), who find themselves in a similar archetype situation as the Penguins.

The puck drops just after 3 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins’ heartbroken energy continued from their 6-1 beatdown by the Philadelphia Flyers into their rematch Thursday. The Penguins were awful for the first 27 minutes and trailed 3-0 at home, but then coach Mike Sullivan pulled Alex Nedeljkovic, and the fireworks began.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group