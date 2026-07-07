Big Idaho Potato Truck makes stop at Ponderosa in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — The Big Idaho Potato Truck is making a stop in Butler County on Tuesday.

The “World’s Largest Potato on Wheels” will be at the Ponderosa Steakhouse near the Clearview Mall starting at 11 a.m.

At the event, a signature board is set up, and for every signature collected, $1 will be donated to the Butler Humane Society, up to $500.

The giant fiberglass potato weighs 4 tons, with the truck weighing a total of 44,320 pounds.

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