Pittsburgh region’s first robotic-assisted kidney transplant performed at Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH — A surgical team at AHN Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh recently completed the region’s first robotic-assisted kidney transplant for a recipient.

The procedure occurred in April 2026 and utilized the da Vinci Surgical System.

This procedure establishes Allegheny Health Network as the only transplant center in western Pennsylvania capable of performing both donor and recipient kidney transplant procedures robotically. Traditional kidney transplants typically involve larger abdominal incisions, but robotic assistance allows surgeons to operate through smaller incisions with high-precision instruments and enhanced 3D visualization. This method can reduce wound complications and support a faster patient recovery.

More than 90,000 people across the United States are currently awaiting a kidney transplant, making it the most in-demand organ and highlighting the need for innovative surgical approaches.

James Polka, 52, of Kittanning, was the first patient at AHN to undergo the robot-assisted kidney transplant. Mr. Polka received a kidney through the National Kidney Registry (NKR) paired kidney exchange program, which connects incompatible donor-recipient pairs to increase transplant opportunities and improve outcomes. AHN has facilitated more than 160 kidney transplants through paired donation.

The network also played a role in one of the longest kidney transplant chains ever completed, which involved two donor-recipient pairs contributing to a 35-transplant sequence in 2015.

AHN joins a small number of transplant centers nationwide in performing robotic kidney transplants for recipients. The robotic-assisted procedure for transplant recipients requires specialized surgical training, advanced technology and close coordination across transplant teams, which limits its adoption to a select group of high-volume programs.

Dr. Jennifer Carpenter, transplant surgeon and director of the living donor kidney transplant program at AHN, led the surgery and was assisted by Sarah Skeba, PA-C. Dr. Carpenter said the minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgical option for recipients is a significant advancement.

“For many of our patients, a kidney transplant isn’t just a procedure; it’s the culmination of years of waiting and is a true gift of life that transforms their future,” Dr. Carpenter said. “We are incredibly pleased to now offer this minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgical option for recipients. It not only represents a significant advancement in care but also stands to get our patients on the path to healing and wellness even more quickly.”

Dr. Carpenter noted that the robotic approach may be particularly beneficial for specific patient populations.

“The size and location of the traditional incision can increase the risk of complications,” Dr. Carpenter said. “Using the robot can make the operation technically easier and may improve outcomes for these higher-risk groups.”

These groups include patients who are morbidly obese, such as those with a body mass index of 40 or higher, as well as older patients or individuals with complex medical conditions who may face higher complication risks from a traditional open procedure. These factors can sometimes limit access to transplantation, making minimally invasive approaches important in safely expanding eligibility.

The AHN Surgery Institute’s nationally recognized organ transplantation program, based at AHN Allegheny General Hospital, continuously works to advance innovative approaches to expand transplant access and reduce wait times. Recent advancements include transplanting hepatitis C (HCV)-positive donor organs and utilizing abdominal normothermic regional perfusion to improve organ viability. AHN is a member of the American Society of Transplantation’s ‘Living Donor Circle of Excellence.’ This membership reflects AHN’s dedication to removing barriers to living donation for its employees, aiming to increase life-saving transplants.

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