Big Lots to close location in Western Pennsylvania

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Big Lots announced last month that it plans on closing dozens of stores this year, and we’ve learned that one of those locations is in Western Pennsylvania.

According to its website, the Big Lots location on Gracy Center Way in Moon Township will be shutting it’s doors.

The company made the announcement in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in July.

“In, 2024, we currently expect to open three stores and close 35 to 40,” Big Lots wrote.

Big Lots has more than 1,300 stores in 48 states. It’s unknown if any other area stores will close.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group