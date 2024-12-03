BIG WINNER: $3 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Allegheny County!

The ticket, called $3,000,000 Golden Ticket, was sold at Nic’s Tobacco on Lincoln Way in White Oak.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-offs are distributed at random, so the lottery and retailers do not know where the tickets will be sold until the prize is claimed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group