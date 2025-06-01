Bike Share Pittsburgh celebrates 10 years in the city

PITTSBURGH — Bike Share Pittsburgh is celebrating a milestone.

Saturday marked 10 years since launching bike stations across the city.

What originally started as “Healthy Ride” eventually turned into “POGOH.”

Officials say a majority of the bikes are fully-charged electric-assist bikes to help riders make their way from place to place.

They say they are glad to see investments being put toward things like better sidewalks and bike lanes.

“I do think that Pittsburgh can be a world-class biking city and we have a lot of people who are curious and just want to try it a couple times in the summer and that’s really cool too,” said David White, Executive Director of Bike Share Pittsburgh.

Over the past 10 years, Bike Share has served more than 150,000 riders with more than 1.5 million trips.

