PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are continuing their slow decline as the holiday travel season begins.

At the national level, AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 18 cents to $3.63. That is still 50 cents higher than this time last year, and more than the highest price recorded at the pump on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24, 2022).

In Pennsylvania, the price dropped 15 cents to an average of $4.258. In Pittsburgh itself, the average is $4.414. That’s nearly 88 cents more than this time last year.

The declining gas prices coincide with the falling cost of crude oil.

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