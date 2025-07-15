Billions in energy, technology investments put Pittsburgh area at center of ‘AI revolution’

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania is set to become a hub for artificial intelligence development, following the announcement of over $90 billion in investments at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh.

The summit, attended by President Donald Trump, Governor Josh Shapiro and Senator Dave McCormick, highlighted the state’s commitment to advancing AI technology and creating thousands of new jobs.

“Today’s commitments are ensuring the future will be designed, built, and made in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh and the U.S.,” said President Donald Trump at the inaugural summit.

Senator Dave McCormick, who sponsored the event, unveiled the $90 billion commitment from private companies to build data centers and produce the energy needed to power them.

“We are just getting started and if we seize this moment together, and we are going to look back on this day and say that’s where we turned the corner,” McCormick said.

Investments from major companies like Google, Meta, and First Energy are expected to boost the economy in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Governor Josh Shapiro emphasized the importance of bipartisan cooperation.

“I think if you enter every discussion focused on your differences, you’ll never get anything accomplished.”

Jake Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics, announced the company’s relocation from California to Pittsburgh’s North Side.

“Actually pitttsburgh is well positioned…but we just needed an event like this and hopefully it perpetuates to be able to have a come out moment and announce big deals," Loosararian said.

Joanna Dovan, head of Pittsburgh’s AI Strike Team, expressed optimism about the future, predicting more job announcements and data center placements in the region.

