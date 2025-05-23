Billy Joel cancels all scheduled tour dates, including Pittsburgh, after brain disorder diagnosis

PITTSBURGH — Billy Joel announced that he has canceled all of his scheduled concerts, including Pittsburgh, after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

Joel was scheduled to perform at Acrisure Stadium with Rod Stewart on July 5.

According to a post on his Facebook page, he has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which has gotten worse with recent performances. It has led to problems with his hearing, vision and balance. Joel is now undergoing physical therapy and has been advised not to perform while he’s recovering.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” said Joel.

If you have tickets to any of Joel’s shows, you don’t need to take any action. Refunds will be automatically processed back to the original payment used to buy the tickets.

