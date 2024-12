PITTSBURGH — Billy Joel and Rod Stewart will co-headline a show in Pittsburgh next year at Acrisure Stadium.

The big announcement was just revealed by the Steelers and Live Nation.

The show will be on Saturday, July 5 at 7 p.m.

Presale starts on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

