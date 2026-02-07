Bitter cold returns for the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Are you tired of it? The bitter cold is back with wind chills between -10 and -20 across much of the area this morning. Most of us saw a few inches of fresh snow yesterday, so blowing snow is a concern.

Temperatures will barely nudge above the 10-degree mark this afternoon, not putting us far from a record cold high for the date. Winds are gusting to 40mph this morning but should slow to about 10-15 mph late in the day, still keeping wind chills below zero.

Air temperatures will dip near zero tonight as winds diminish and skies partially clear. Sunday won’t be much warmer, but highs should be a bit closer to 20 degrees.

After one more frigid start on Monday, we’ll enjoy a brief warm-up early next week with highs pushing into the mid-40s on Tuesday! Enjoy it because more cold air is coming next week, although it’s a more seasonable chill with highs in the 30s and lows around 20.

