Bitter wind chills with snow showers possible in some areas Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Lake effect snow showers should drop towards I-80 this morning, bringing scattered snow showers down around Route 422 and north, including I-80 and east in the ridges. The bulk of the snow from this will stay north of Pittsburgh, but scattered snow showers are possible through the daytime.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Venango, Forrest, and Mercer counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Accumulation could reach 1-3 inches in those areas. For the rest of the viewing area, a quick burst of snow will reduce visibility in spots, coat roads and make travel slippery.

The coldest wind chills are expected this morning, temperatures will be in the low 20s, but wind chills will be in the single digits in some locations. Highs today will struggle to get to 30 degrees, and wind gusts up to 20-25 mph keeping wind chills in the teens today.

Chilly Wednesday and breezy, highs will break the freezing mark and reach the upper 30s near 40 degrees. Warmer Thursday and dry until Friday with a chilly rain for the end of the work week.

