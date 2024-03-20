Blackhawk School District awarded grant to pay off over $30K in student meal account debt

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Blackhawk School District received a grant to pay off debt on student meal accounts.

The school district said they received the grant from the Arby’s Foundation to pay off $30,856 in student meal account debt.

“Thanks to the Arby’s Foundation for this awesome gift. Our Blackhawk families will directly benefit from your generosity,” the district said.

The Arby’s Foundation is dedicated to ending childhood hunger and supporting their local communities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group