Blake Hinson earns ACC Player of the Week honors

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Blake Hinson Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson, center, drives past Louisville's Zan Payne (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced that Pitt basketball star Blake Hinson was the ACC Player of the Week after his massive performances this past week.

Hinson delivered 27 points in the Panthers’ first win of the week, a huge ranked victory over No. 21 Virginia on the road.

He then added a career-high 41 points in Pitt’s rout of Louisville on Saturday night. Hinson hit nine of his 13 three-point attempts in the win, tying his own record for most three pointers in a game by a Panther.

