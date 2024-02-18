Local

Blake Hinson’s 41-Point outburst leads Pitt past Louisville, 86-59

By George Michalowski: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Saturday night belonged to Blake Hinson.

Pitt’s senior star continued to lead the red-hot Panthers on Saturday as they took on Louisville in front of a strong Petersen Events Center crowd. The veteran came into the game just 12 points shy of the 1,000-point mark in his Pitt career, and it only took him 13 minutes to reach that point.

Pitt jumped out to an early 11-2 lead, as Louisville hit just one of its first nine shot attempts. Hinson drained a deep three as well as a step-through lay-in early on to rile up the Panthers’ fan base, but the Cardinals weren’t giving up that quickly. Louisville answered with a 7-0 run of its own, as Kaleb Glenn found success inside and Pitt went cold.

