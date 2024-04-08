The Blinker House in Squirrel Hill is for sale for $2.8M (photos)

PITTSBURGH — A home is currently for sale in Squirrel Hill for $2.8 million.

The home, known as “The Blinker House,” is located at 1345 Inverness Ave. in the Murdoch Farms area of Squirrel Hill. It is listed for sale with Cindy Ingram and Ken Clever of Coldwell Banker Realty. This marks only the third time it has been listed for sale in 100 years, according to the listing.

The home has six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. It is situated on a 0.12-acre lot.

Click here to see more photos and more information from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group