Blood drive for McCandless toddler with rare gene mutation planned

A blood drive will be held for a McCandless toddler who has a rare gene mutation.
Clementine Blackham is one of just 10 people who have been diagnosed with a mutation to the TLR8 gene. In August, she got a life-saving bone marrow transplant from an anonymous donor in Europe.
The toddler is dealing with “health challenges,” according to Vitalant, a nonprofit that collects blood from volunteer donors and provides blood, blood products and services.
Vitalant is hosting a replenishment blood drive on Monday, July 22, from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Highland, 311 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh.
Make an appointment by using the Blood Drive Code UZ0021181 at vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (84825).
