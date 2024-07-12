Blood drive for McCandless toddler with rare gene mutation planned

A blood drive will be held for a McCandless toddler who has a rare gene mutation.

Clementine Blackham is one of just 10 people who have been diagnosed with a mutation to the TLR8 gene. In August, she got a life-saving bone marrow transplant from an anonymous donor in Europe.

The toddler is dealing with “health challenges,” according to Vitalant, a nonprofit that collects blood from volunteer donors and provides blood, blood products and services.

Vitalant is hosting a replenishment blood drive on Monday, July 22, from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Highland, 311 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh.

Make an appointment by using the Blood Drive Code UZ0021181 at vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (84825).

