Blue Moon changes orange’s name to ‘BlueMoonGarnish,’ offers bags of fruit to Pittsburghers

PITTSBURGH — Blue Moon has long been associated with an orange slice. And now, the beer brand is claiming the fruit as its own.

Blue Moon is celebrating its 30th anniversary by renaming the orange as “BlueMoonGarnish” and offering limited-edition bags of the fruit with beer purchases for local consumers.

“For three decades, a Valencia orange garnish has been part of the Blue Moon experience, so we thought why not make it official and give oranges the name they were meant to have: BlueMoonGarnish,” said Courtney Benedict, vice president of marketing for Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Individuals who are 21 and older can visit BlueMoonGarnish.com to receive a complimentary bag of BlueMoonGarnishes with the purchase of Blue Moon beer for delivery in select cities, including Pittsburgh, Chicago, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and Philadelphia.

The BlueMoonGarnish campaign also features sampling events in Boston, Denver, Long Island, Nashville and Philadelphia.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group