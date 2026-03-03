BNY gives update on downtown Pittsburgh hub as almost half of employees settle in

PITTSBURGH — Almost half of BNY’s downtown employees have moved into its new Pittsburgh hub, 500 Ross Street, and five floors, including the lobby, have been renovated as the project progresses.

The cafeteria was completed earlier in 2026 and the state-of-the art fitness center, eagerly awaited by the financial giant’s staff, is expected to be ready this summer. BNY also hosted its first town hall at 500 Ross last week, featuring Pittsburgh’s new mayor, Corey O’Connor.

“We’ve invested hundreds of millions [of dollars] into our building, our people, our community — that’s where it starts,” said Kelly McElhaney, BNY managing director, global head of location strategy planning and execution. “It’s really centered around creating a great space for our employees to be. We really did focus on amenities first.”

The remaining floors at the 13-story building will be “coming online in the next year and a half,” according to McElhaney, who is based in Pittsburgh. Fine-tuning is part of the process.

