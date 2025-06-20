BNY and PNC internship programs shape Pittsburgh’s financial future with hundreds of summer interns

PITTSBURGH — BNY and PNC internship programs are shaping the future of finance in Pittsburgh.

BNY and PNC’s undergraduate summer internship programs are among the largest in the Pittsburgh area. These programs continue to strengthen the companies, interns, community and financial industry through impactful projects, networking and volunteer opportunities.

This May, PNC hosted orientation in Pittsburgh for over 400 companywide interns for its 10-week internship program; roughly 250 will remain in the Pittsburgh market. Similarly, this June, BNY’s Pittsburgh office welcomed 235 interns to undergo a 10-week internship program.

