BNY’s new downtown hub signals major investment in Pittsburgh workforce

PITTSBURGH — BNY pulled out all the stops Monday morning for the official opening of its 500 Ross Street campus, increasingly home base for its downtown Pittsburgh operations.

Robin Vince, CEO of almost three years who will additionally become chairman on Sept. 1, came to Pittsburgh to celebrate BNY’s new hub and commitment to the region, though no ribbons were cut and the building, he noted, is not finished. Renovations began more than two years ago at 500 Ross, where thousands of employees will relocate by 2027. Half are expected to settle in by year-end. It is across the street and in the shadow of BNY Center, the bank’s longtime regional headquarters at 500 Grant Street, where a year ago it occupied around five floors.

Work on the rooftop deck — where Vince, local leaders and Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, Austin Davis, gave brief remarks on Monday morning — was completed just days before, including its wooden plank floor and lushly filled planters.

