PITTSBURGH — Flames damaged a boat at the Gateway Clipper dock on Tuesday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to West Station Square Drive at 5:22 p.m.

Channel 11 saw firefighters checking out damage on the Empress II. Smoke was coming out of a window on the ship.

Boat damaged by fire at Gateway Clipper dock in Station Square Flames damaged a boat at the Gateway Clipper dock on Tuesday. (WPXI/WPXI)

According to the Gateway Clipper website, the Empress II is a towboat that pushes their longest-serving cessel, the Empress.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE.

No injuries have been reported.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group