Boat damaged by fire at Gateway Clipper dock in Station Square

PITTSBURGH — Flames damaged a boat at the Gateway Clipper dock on Tuesday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to West Station Square Drive at 5:22 p.m.
Channel 11 saw firefighters checking out damage on the Empress II. Smoke was coming out of a window on the ship.
According to the Gateway Clipper website, the Empress II is a towboat that pushes their longest-serving cessel, the Empress.
No injuries have been reported.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
