Boat engulfed in flames on Allegheny River; person hospitalized

PLUM, Pa. — A person is in a hospital after a boat was engulfed in flames on the Allegheny River.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the banks of the Allegheny River.

Photos from a viewer show a boat fully engulfed in flames and black smoke billowing from the vehicle into the air.

Investigators said a person was taken to a hospital from this area. Their condition is unknown at this time.

