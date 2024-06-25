Boat used to rescue deer from Highland Park Reservoir

PITTSBURGH — A deer was rescued from the Highland Park reservoir on Tuesday morning.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured video of the deer, which appeared to be a young buck, swimming around in the water. A crew including animal control officers managed to get the deer to the side of the reservoir, where another crew hoisted him to safety.

The deer appeared exhausted from his swim, falling a few times before getting to his legs and scampering away.

