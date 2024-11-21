Bob Casey concedes to Dave McCormick in race for Pennsylvania seat in US Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat Bob Casey has conceded to Republican Dave McCormick in the race for one of Pennsylvania’s seats in the US Senate.

The Associated Press called the race for McCormick on Nov. 7, two days after Election Day.

On Nov. 13, Pennsylvania election officials announced the race was within the percentage for a legally required recount.

Thursday evening, Casey announced he called and congratulated McCormick on his victory after the first count of ballots was completed.

Casey has been in the Senate since 2007.

The Casey campaign shared the following statement with Channel 11:

“I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate. As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last.

“This race was one of the closest in our Commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point. I am grateful to the thousands of people who worked to make sure every eligible vote cast could be counted, including election officials in all 67 counties.

“When a Pennsylvanian takes the time to cast a legal vote, often waiting in long lines and taking time away from their work and family, they deserve to know that their vote will count. That’s democracy.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done since Election Day to enfranchise voters across the state — no matter whom they voted for — and to ensure that the democratic process could unfold. In just a few days, we built an organization of 350 staff across the state, joined by more than a thousand volunteers, who helped more than 6,000 Pennsylvania voters make a plan to fix small issues with their ballot so their vote would be counted.

“From the 100-year-old woman in Butler County, who voted in every election since she was eligible, to the 19 year old in Montgomery County who cast her ballot for the very first time, we made sure those voices were heard.

“And we stood up against efforts to silence and disenfranchise voters in every corner of the Commonwealth. Thanks to our work in the courts, nearly a thousand eligible voters in Philadelphia will have their votes counted, despite efforts to throw them out.

“This work mattered. And I am grateful to the many people who helped with this effort. As you know, no public official serves alone, and I have been blessed by the love and support of my wife, Terese, and our daughters, Elyse, Caroline, Julia, and Marena, all these years.

“I especially want to thank my campaign manager, Tiernan Donohue, our campaign staff, and our supporters for all the work they did to help my 2024 campaign, and all those who have worked on and supported my previous campaigns over the years.

“I also want to thank my current Senate staff, led by my Chief of Staff, Kristen Gentile, for their exemplary public service to the people of our Commonwealth, and all the previous staff who served with me dating back to 2007. But most of all, I want to thank the people of Pennsylvania for granting me the privilege of serving them for 28 consecutive years in public office, as Auditor General, State Treasurer, and United States Senator.

“Every day I have served in public office, I’ve fought for Pennsylvania workers, children, seniors, people with disabilities, and our veterans. During that time, I’ve been guided by an inscription on the Finance Building in Harrisburg: ‘All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor.’

“Thank you for the trust you have placed in me for all these years. It has been the honor of my lifetime.”

McCormick’s campaign shared a statement thanking Casey for his years in the Senate:

“Senator Bob Casey dedicated his career to bettering our commonwealth. Dina and I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Senator Casey, Terese, and their family for their decades of service, hard work, and personal sacrifice.

“I am so honored to represent every single citizen in Pennsylvania in the United States Senate and will fight for you every day. Thank you!”

