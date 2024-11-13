Unofficial results in Casey, McCormick race for US Senate trigger legally required recount

Unofficial results for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race have triggered a legally required automatic state recount.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said that vote totals for incumbent Senator Bob Casey and challenger Dave McCormick are within the one-half of 1 percent margin that triggers a mandatory recount under state law.

As of Wednesday, unofficial results for all of Pennsylvania’s counties show the following results for the two candidates:

Robert P. Casey Jr. – 3,350,972 (48.50%)

David H. McCormick – 3,380,310 (48.93%)

Once every county finishes counting ballots, they will have to recount them. The recounts can begin no later than Nov. 20 and most be complete by noon on Nov. 26. All counties must report results to Schmidt by noon on Nov. 27.

As of Wednesday afternoon, county election officials reported having 60,366 uncounted provisional ballots and 20,155 uncounted mail-in and absentee ballots.

Schmidt estimates the recount will cost over $1 million in taxpayer funds.

This is the eighth recount automatic recount since the law passed in 2004.

