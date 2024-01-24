Bobby Wilson and Pittsburgh Council majority tout new zoning revision legislation

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced his new legislation to local press by talking through the back-of-a-napkin math of how an affordable housing project in his District One neighborhood of Fineview got bogged down in delay and added cost.

The project was a proposal by City of Bridges Community Land Trust, a nonprofit developer with an affordable housing mission, to build three pairs of attached townhouses, a project that gained a variance from the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustments, which it needed in a single-family detached residential zoning district.

Yet the project was appealed in court and rejected by a judge, delaying a project for homes to be sold to residents at prices affordable to households with around $75,000 in annual income.

