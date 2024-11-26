Body found behind fire station in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A body was found in New Kensington on Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found behind a fire station along Camp Avenue at 4:26 p.m. Westmoreland County 911 confirms the coroner has been called to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the person’s death are not currently known.

