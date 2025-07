PITTSBURGH — A body was found in the Monongahela River on Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 11 sources say the body was found near the 10th Street Bridge around 3:45 p.m.

When or how the body ended up in the river wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

