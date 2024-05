MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A body was found in the Ohio River in McKees Rocks early Friday morning.

Allegheny County 911 was notified at around 1:37 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man dead in the river.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Allegheny County Detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group