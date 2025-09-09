Body found in Ohio River near Pittsburgh’s River Casino

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Ohio River in Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 that officers responded to Casino Drive after getting reports of a body in the river. Those officers did locate a deceased person.

The body has not been identified at this time. The identification, as well as the manner and cause of death, will come from the medical examiner at a later date.

